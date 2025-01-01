Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his recent visit to Bhutan was primarily to understand the Gelephu Mindful City (GMC).

Gelephu, a town strategically situated on the Assam border, offers convenient access to other districts within Bhutan as well.

"The city, once developed, will change the entire economy of the region," Sarma said during an interaction with journalists here.

"The King of Bhutan is keen that Assam also takes advantage of the city by inviting investments from billionaires who will visit Gelephu," he added.

The billionaires can come and reside in luxurious hotels in Gelephu and invest in various projects in Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Bongaigaon, the CM said.

"Our job is not to create a twin city on the Assam side but to complement the Bhutan city," he added.

"The Bhutan government has also said Assam can use the water of their country for irrigation and power projects," Sarma said.

"My visit to Bhutan was a landmark one, which was made possible by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and its impact will be felt 30 years from now," he said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will visit Guwahati during the 'Advantage Assam' conclave in February and his Royal Highness King King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk has assured that he will visit Assam with his family in 2025, Sarma said.

The CM was on a four-day visit to Bhutan from December 16 at the invitation of the King to attend the Himalayan country's National Day celebrations.

