Begusarai (Bihar), Jan 19 (PTI) Five police officers, including two women, were injured on Sunday in Begusarai district of Bihar, where a clash erupted between members of two communities over a land dispute.

The clash took place in Pranpur village where about 150 people of one community had been “occupying a 16-bigha-plot for several years", Deputy SP Kundan Kumar said.

"The land is owned by two local residents, both of whom had filed a civil suit in the matter and the sub-divisional court delivered a judgement in their favour in August last year. However, the illegal occupants could not be evicted,” Kumar said.

"Today, the owners informed the police that the squatters were trying to till the soil with a tractor. When the local police reached the spot, they were attacked with bricks and stones,” he said.

The situation was brought under control after Manish Kumar, the SP of Begusarai, and other officials reached the spot.

The injured police officers – Bakhri SHO Faisal Ahmed and ASIs Manish Pandit, Kundan Kumar Singh, Pushplata and Archana Jha – were taken to the nearby primary health centre for treatment.

“The attackers claimed that the police had set fire to a hut in which five goats have been charred to death. The matter will be investigated and those found guilty will be brought to book,” the deputy SP added.

