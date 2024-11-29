Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) on Friday filed a police complaint against eight aspirants for allegedly submitting forged certificates for getting jobs as junior engineers, a statement said.

These aspirants had applied for the positions of junior engineers, for which examination and other formalities were supposed to be completed by the BTSC.

"The BTSC recently issued an advertisement for the recruitment of junior engineers for which it called eligible candidates, who had applied for the posts, for document verifications. During verification, it was found that eight candidates submitted forged/ fabricated/ fake and tempered (sic) certificates for the recruitment process," the statement said.

A complaint against these candidates was filed with the Sachivalaya police station, it added.

