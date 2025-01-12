Patna (Bihar) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday.

After meeting Khan, the BJP MP stated that Bihar has got a 'very capable' governor.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Mentally Challenged Woman Raped by 3 Men In in Medak District, CCTV Footage Leads to Investigation.

"I met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan...Arif Mohammad Khan is a very learned person. Bihar has got a very capable governor," Ravi Shankar Prasad, told media persons after the meeting.

"I am very happy to know that the Governor of Bihar is going to participate in Maha Kumbh 2025," Prasad added.

Also Read | 'Yuva Maha Kumbh': Youth, Students To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda's Legacy at Maha Kumbh 2025.

Prasad is a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency.

Prasad also targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after he accused the BJP of bringing people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to create 'fake votes' ahead of upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

"...During the Corona period, he had sent the people of Bihar and Purvanchal to Anand Vihar... Today the people of Purvanchal have done a great job in decorating and beautifying Delhi...He (Arvind Kejriwal) remains silent on Rohingyas. What can be expected from such a Chief Minister?" the BJP MP said.

Purvanchalis are referred to as people who hail from eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and from Bihar. They have been settled in Delhi for decades and can be said to constitute a significant portion of the city's voters.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)