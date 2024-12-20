Mandya (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of supporting the use of derogatory language towards girls.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said, "They (BJP) are supporting the use of derogatory language towards women. If it is false that C.T. Ravi used vulgar language, why was he arrested? Normally, Women cannot file false complaints about such allegations. I don't know why CT used vulgar language. This is a crime. He was taken to Khanapura for his safety only, people might have started a protest against him, and that's why he was taken away from there (from the city)."

His comment came after Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members earlier today staged a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru over the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi.

The CT Ravi was arrested after an FIR was filed against him on the basis of the complaint by Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar for using derogatory remarks against her.

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.

"After completing the protest (against the remarks of Amit Shah), I was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I asked, 'Even you have been in accidents--does that make you a murderer?" Hebbalkar said.

Ravi has also filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapura police station in Belagavi, accusing Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others of attempting to kill him.

He alleged that the police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason.

"Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint; they're not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," CT Ravi said.

CT Ravi has been suspended from the Legislative Council, but Hebbalkar declined to comment on his suspension. (ANI)

