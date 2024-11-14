New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first edition of Bodoland Mohotsov on Friday evening here in the national capital's KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, a vibrant cultural festival celebrating the rich heritage of Bodoland.

The mega event is organised by the All-Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad, and the Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha (GHSS).

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Pioneer of Vote Bank Politics and Enemy of Poor, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The inaugural ceremony tomorrow will also witness the presence of Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro, the organisers said in a statement today.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi will pay floral tribute to the bust of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and is expected to attend the live Bodo dance performances such as "Bagurumba" and "Rwnswndri" and other Indigenous dance troupes.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Family Loses Gold and Cash Worth INR 1 Crore After Nepalese Couple Drugs Employer With Breakfast in Sonappa Layout, Investigation Underway.

He is also expected to visit the exhibition stalls of the newly recognised Bodo GI-tagged items, Bodo cultural instruments and food items.

The Prime Minister will then inaugurate the "Bodoland Jaiklong" - the Souvenir published in connection to the Bodoland Mohotsov 2024.

He will also be attending the inaugural session titled - The Rich Bodo Culture, Tradition, and Literature Contributing towards Indian Heritage, the organisers said in the statement.

The two-day festival will be attended by over five thousand cultural, linguistic and art enthusiasts from the Bodoland region, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, other parts of India, and also from the neighbouring states of Nepal and Bhutan.

"Bodoland Mohotsov marks a historic milestone where the richness of cultural and linguistic heritage, ecological biodiversity and touristic potential of Bodoland takes centre stage. This grand celebration in the national capital will showcase our story to the world. I request one and all to be part of the mega event," said Dipen Boro, President, ABSU.

The theme for this Mohotsov is 'Peace and Harmony for a Prosperous Bharat' with a focus on the rich culture, language and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from Assam's Bodoland region.

Significantly, the Mohotsov is also about celebrating the remarkable journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 which was facilitated under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Apart from the focus on Bodo tradition and culture, there will be a mosaic of cultural extravaganza comprising presentations by the Santalis, Bengalis, Rajbongshis, ethnic Assamese, Garos, Rabhas, Gorkhas (Nepali), Odiyas, and multiple other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Coincidentally, November 16 also marks the 73rd Foundation Day Celebration of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha. In this regard, a series of thematic discussions and deliberations on the achievements of the Bodo language and literature are being planned.

A special thematic discussion on National Education Policy 2020 aims to harness the potential of mother-tongue-based education in the making of a Vikshit Bharat. There will also be a mega cultural rally for peace and harmony on that day to demonstrate the Bodo Sahitya Sabha's rich contributions.

Another thematic session titled "Discussion on building 'Vibrant Bodoland' Region through culture and tourism" aims to accelerate the economic and employment opportunities for youth in the region.

It is hoped that this discussion will attract national and international tourists to witness and experience the rich bio-diversity of Manas National Park, Raimona National Park, Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park and the pristine natural beauty of the tourist hotspots all along the Indo-Bhutan Border.

On the concluding day, there will be an evening of cultural extravaganza, which will be inaugurated by Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Bodoland, once infamous for violence and insurgency, is now an island of peace as all the insurgents have returned to the mainstream, after having signed the 2020 accord with the central government. Now there is a complete co-existence of various indigenous communities living in the five districts of Assam's Bodoland region.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognized as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)