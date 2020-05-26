India News | Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika Condemns Sale of Assets Donated to Lord Balaji Temple

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika president S Sridhar Sarma said that the forum condemned the sale of assets donated to Lord Balaji Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board as directed by the state government.

Addressing the media here, Sarma alleged that Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham seer Swami Swarupanandendra is playing a key role in the sale of lands donated to Tirumala temple.

"The sale of lands includes conspiracy of selling land at Rishikesh to Swaruapnandendra. Further discussions about the land sale were done at the ashram of Swarupanendra," he said.

Sarma demanded former TTD EO IYR Krishnarao to respond to the decision of the trust board to sell the asset donated by yesteryear actress Kanchana.

"Lord Balaji's 'Naivedyam' is being sold like a sweet in a sweetshop. This is highly objectionable. Lord Balaji will punish the ruler of the state and TTD Board for such sacrilegious acts," he said. (ANI)

