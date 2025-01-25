Imphal, Jan 25 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in Awang Potshangbam hills in Heingang area on Friday, they said.

The recovered items include a rifle, pistol, carbine, mortars and hand grenades, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

