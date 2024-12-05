New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a proclaimed offender Manoj Kumar, who was absconding in a fake loan scam, the Central agency said in a press release.

CBI had registered a case on April 13, 2005, against the Branch Manager of GIC Housing Finance Limited and borrowers. It was alleged that fake loans were sanctioned based on forged documents, causing a significant financial loss of Rs 65.9 lakh (approx.) to GIC Housing Finance Limited.

CBI had filed a chargesheet on February 28, 2006, before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, against three accused including aforesaid accused under Sections 120-B r/w 420, 468, 471 of the IPC.

The accused Proclaimed Offender (PO) was working as an assistant in the Housing Project, being developed by a Bahadurgarh (Haryana) based accused, in connection with availing Housing loan from GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

He prepared "forged" documents such as salary slips on the basis of which loan was sanctioned to the borrower. Despite efforts to bring the accused to justice, the individual in question remained absconding and was subsequently declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Ld. ACMM-2 CUM ACJ Court, Rouse Avenue District Courts, New Delhi on March 31, 2021.

The arrested accused Proclaimed Offender (PO) has been produced before the Court on December 3, 2024 and has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

