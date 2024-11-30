Chandigarh [India], November 30 (ANI): The Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) and PGIMER's Department of Telemedicine, Chandigarh, jointly launched TELEMEDICON 2024 with the theme "Virtual Healthcare and the Role of AI," a press release stated.

The conference, held on Friday, attracted healthcare and technology experts from across India.

Dr Biman Saikia, chairperson of the event, opened the first session on AI in healthcare. Urologist Dr Sunil Shroff delivered an enlightening talk titled "Intelligent Medicine: How AI is Shaping the Future of Healthcare," followed by Dr Alok Modi, who discussed the ethical dimensions and challenges posed by AI in healthcare. Dr Kim R elaborated on AI applications in ophthalmology.

The plenary session on The Trajectory of Telemedicine, led by Dr. Meenu Singh, highlighted the rapid evolution of telemedicine, especially during the pandemic. The session was chaired by Dr KK Talwar, former director of PGIMER Chandigarh, and Dr Prem Nair, director of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

Subsequent sessions focused on Telemedicine in Health Promotion, Prevention, and Lifestyle Management and Rural Telemedicine. These sessions were delivered by Dr Shriram V Kulkarni from Mumbai, who shared insights into leveraging AI for improved healthcare accessibility in underserved regions.

According to the release, a key attraction of the conference was a live demonstration of drone technology for delivering drugs and medicines in the healthcare sector. Such innovations aim to enhance service delivery models, particularly in rural or hard-to-reach areas, ultimately improving patient care and health outcomes.

The Tele-Ophthalmology Society of India (TOSI) featured talks by Dr T Senthil on business models for teleophthalmology and by Dr BNR Subudhi, who presented innovative methods for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

A session on Telemedicine for Elder Care was conducted by Dr Rajeev Agarwal and Dr Thanga Prabhu, focusing on monitored eldercare and innovative geriatric telehealth practices.

The day concluded with presentations of award-winning papers on critical topics by young professionals.

The Inaugural Ceremony, held in the evening, was presided over by Madhukar Kumar Bhagat, Joint Secretary of the E-Health Section, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as the chief guest. Prof KK Talwar and Prof RK Ratho, Dean of Academics at PGIMER Chandigarh, were the Guests of Honour.

The 20th International Conference of TSI, TELEMEDICON 2024, serves as a platform for collaboration among healthcare professionals, IT experts, and researchers. The event, running until November 30, 2024, highlights the growing importance of AI and telemedicine in reshaping and transforming global healthcare. (ANI)

