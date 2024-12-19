Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Channagiri MLA and Davangere District Kisan Congress President, on Tjursday wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday and seeked the immediate replacement of the Davangere District In-Charge Minister SS Mallikarjun

The MLA alleged that the minister's political understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was causing embarrassment to the Congress party in Davangere and affected the party's unity and organizational strength.

Shivaganga highlighted in the letter the instances where the minister allegedly supported BJP-backed candidates in local elections, undermining Congress-supported leaders and creating administrative hurdles.

The letter also mentioned dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs and workers in the district, citing a lack of respect and cooperation from the minister.

With upcoming panchayat elections, the MLA feared further setbacks for Congress in the region if no action is taken.

Earlier on December 15, DK Shivakumar criticized BJP for not showing any interest in discussing issues pertaining to North Karnataka during the ongoing winter session of the legislature in Belagavi.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi, he said, "BJP is not interested in anything other than politics. There is no unity in their party." He was replying to a question on what would be discussed in the Assembly session in the remaining four days.

Asked if irrigation projects in North Karnataka would be taken up for discussion in the Session, he said, "I am ready for the discussion. Other topics must also be discussed."

Asked if the Mahadayi project would be taken to its logical end, he said, "I had met the Union Minister for Environment and Forest. I had also met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. We have made all preparations for the project and we can start work as soon as Centre approves." (ANI)

