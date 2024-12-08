Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has launched the 'Nikshay-Niramaya Chhattisgarh Abhiyaan' in the State.

Speaking to reporters after the launch on Saturday, CM Sai said that this campaign will help to eradicate diseases like leprosy and malaria from the state.

"The Nikshay-Niramaya Chattisgarh program has been launched... This campaign will continue for 100 days. Although the health department is functioning properly but the campaign will speed up their programs. Under this program, efforts will be made to eliminate diseases like leprosy, malaria..." he said.

The Chief Minister also flagged off a mobile medical unit and promotional vehicle under the Nikshay Niramay Chhattisgarh Abhiyan at the AIIMS campus in Raipur.

Under this campaign, people suffering from diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and leprosy will be identified and provided with testing and treatment benefits.

The CMO Chhattisgarh wrote in a social media post on X, "Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today flagged off a mobile medical unit and promotional vehicle under the Nikshay Niramay Chhattisgarh Abhiyan at AIIMS campus in Raipur. In this campaign, people suffering from diseases like TB and leprosy will be identified and provided with testing and treatment benefits."

Addressing the event, CM Sai said that the state will get benefits from this campaign and eventually it will help to eliminate diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and leprosy.

"To eradicate diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and leprosy from the nation, the state government launched the Nikshay Niramay Chhattisgarh Abhiyan. The state will surely benefit from this campaign to eradicate these diseases and we are eventually getting benefits from it. The health department has been successful in eliminating diseases from districts like Bastar.... I congratulate all the officials of the health department. (ANI)

