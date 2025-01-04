Margao (Goa) [India], January 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the three-day Goa Food and Cultural Festival at Margao.

He said that the event would empower self-help groups and inspire Goans on the path to becoming self-reliant.

"Pleased to attend the Goa Food and Cultural Festival at Margao in the presence of Tourism Minister Shri Rohan Khaunte, Margao MLA Shri Digamber Kamat, BJP Goa General Secretary Shri Damu Naik, and other dignitaries. Felicitated Tiatrist Shri John D'Silva, Founder of Pastry Palace, and Writer-Director of Tiatr, Rose Fern. It is heartening to note that all the stalls at this festival are by locals and self-help groups, furthering Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Vocal for Local. I am certain that this 3-day festival will empower our self-help groups and inspire Goans on the path to becoming truly Swayampurna," CM Sawant posted on X.

"We have organised the Food and Cultural Festival in Madgaon. We are promoting the food and culture of Goa through this event. During this three-day festival, I believe locals and tourists will enjoy it..." said the Chief Minister while speaking to media.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Sawant, while speaking at a pre-launch ceremony of the Aqua Goa Mega Fish Festival to be held from January 10-12, said that the government strives to bring more and more people into the fishing business to enhance the blue economy in the state.

The Department of Fisheries, to mark the celebration organised various activities like competitions for kids and adults, live entertainment, capacity-building workshops, food culture, an aquarium gallery, commercial stalls, etc., said a release.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Government's commitment to making Goa self-reliant (Swayampurn), wherein the Department of Fisheries is playing an important role. The objective of this festival, he said, is also to attract more and more people towards fishing and trade business. (ANI)

