Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): As minimum temperature dips to single digits in Northern plains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and inspected some of the night shelters and distributed blankets and food to the needy people in Gorakhpur along with local MP Ravi Kishan.

While taking stock of the facilities at night shelters, he gave strict instructions to officials to make sure there is no negligence in maintenance of the shelters.

Later, interacting with media Yogi Adityanath said, "...Today, I got the opportunity to inspect and inaugurate some of the night shelters along with the local MP and MLA... Although PM Awas Yojna, both Urban and Rural have been implemented effectively under the leadership of PM Modi in the last 10 years - 56 lakh families have been provided houses and 4 lakh more families will be provided soon - despite all this, street vendors or those who come from other places and cannot afford hotel - these rain shelters are some help..."

UP government has made several provisions to protect the poor from the severe cold and all districts have been allocated with enough funds.

"All the districts have been provided with enough funds to distribute blankets - made in UP to those needy people," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed blankets to the destitute and homeless people, people living in slums at ISBT, Dehradun late on Tuesday evening to protect them from the cold, said a statement from CMO.

CM also inspected the night shelter located at Transport Nagar ISBT and took stock of various arrangements and inquired about the well-being of the people living in the night shelter.

CM Dhami further directed the officials to distribute blankets, warm clothes as well as light bonfires to protect against the cold. He also directed to make arrangements for protection from cold for the passengers at ISBT, added the statement. (ANI)

