Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a public meeting in Gopeshwar, Chamoli, appealed for votes in support of BJP candidates for the post of Municipal Chairman and other councillors posts.

Dhami targeted the Congress Party, which he said has only excuses to give in the name of development works unlike the the BJP has always prioritised development.

Chief Minister Dhami said that today the people of Congress are saddened by the fact that development works are gaining momentum in the state with the cooperation of the central government and many welfare schemes are being run for the poor. There is no possibility of change in the thinking of Congress, they try to stop development works, while the BJP always works in the interest of the people.

As per a press statement, Dhami said that the Congress has always opposed development work and now the Congress MLAs who won the assembly by-elections by making false promises are saying that their government is not in power and thus unable to forge ahead with development projects.

The Chief Minister said that it is up to the public whether they will choose such leaders who make excuses in the name of development or choose such public representatives who can bring development works on the ground and take the state to new heights.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the pace of development work in the area will increase threefold if a triple-engine government is formed in the municipal areas.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the vision of the BJP is not just to make announcements, but to implement those announcements on the ground. The central government, state government and local body government will work together towards overall development in the area. (ANI)

