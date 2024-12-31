New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has hit out at Congress over disruptions in the winter session of Parliament, saying its partners in the INDIA bloc differed with it on the issue being raised to attack the government and alleged that the party has "insulted" Dr BR Ambedkar.

In an interview with ANI, Meghwal alleged that Congress misrepresented a 10-second part of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha on the conclusion of a two-day discussion on 150 years of the Constitution.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: India Advances in Infrastructure, AI, Quantum, Blockchain, Digital Innovation, Hyperloop Train Test Track and More.

He also said that issues that stall the Parliament proceedings come from outside the country ahead of a session.

"An issue comes up before every session and it doesn't come from within our country but from outside and it is raised (in Parliament). This time also, an issue came from outside before the session started on November 25. The House was disrupted by Congress...but the partners of Congress (in INDIA Bloc) separated themselves from that issue," he said.

Also Read | Farrukhabad Shocker: 5 Cops Conspire With Locals To Plant Pistol and Frame Man in Fake Arms Case in Uttar Pradesh, Booked.

Meghwal said the Samajwadi Party stated that for them 'Sambhal' violence was the issue and TMC said that violence against minorities in Bangladesh was an issue they wanted to raise.

"When there was a division among (INDIA bloc members) and they (Congress) felt that it has become difficult...the strategy has failed, then the Congress gave us an offer that they would cooperate if we discuss the Constitution and they will leave the issue being raised by them," he said.

The Union Minister said a special discussion took place on 150 years of the Constitution on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha.

"During the discussion, BJP and other parties said that Congress disrespected Babasaheb the most, the facts also came out., reports came out, his letter when he gave his resignation from cabinet was read by people. Twice, he was defeated by Congress. He was not given Bharat Ratna by Congress....all these issues came. They thought it is all going against them. Then they came up with a new issue by misrepresenting a 10-second part of the Home Minister's speech," Meghwal said.

He said people understand that "Congress insulted Baba Saheb the most during his life and after his demise."

Meghwal said the government has been always interested in running the House and had agreed to Congress' proposal of discussion.

Asked about the budget session of Parliament, he said the government wants that the two Houses should run smoothly.

He said the first part of the Budget Session is very important as the union budget is presented, the President addresses the joint sitting of the two Houses and members can raise issues concerning their constituencies within the parameters of the debate.

"We want to run the upcoming Budget Session... But it depends on the Congress."

The Winter session of Parliament was acrimonious with the Congress and some other opposition parties first protesting on the Adani issue and later on the Home Minister's remarks concerning Ambedkar.

The ruling BJP and Congress accused each other of being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation".

Following a scuffle in Parliament, the BJP and opposition members filed police complaints against each other. Two BJP MPs were injured in the scuffle with Congress alleging that its chief Mallikarjun Kharge got pushed. Both Congress and BJP filed police complaints and Delhi Police registered FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaker Om Birla later said that protests should not be held on the "dwars" of Parliament

The Parliament's winter session commenced on November 25 and ended on December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)