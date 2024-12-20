New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday, condemned Amit Shah's remark on Dr. BR Ambedkar, demanding an apology. He emphasized that Shah's words were public and undeniable.

"We will not let Amit Shah get away with insulting Dr BR Ambedkar. Why doesn't he apologise? Those words were said by Amit Shah, can he deny it? Everyone has heard those words.," he said.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr Ambedkar, asserting that such insults would not be tolerated in India.

"They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the Opposition because we are raising this issue. National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji, the people of this country and our freedom struggle. Such insult to him will not be tolerated by India," she said.

She also accused the BJP-led Central government of being scared to discuss the Adani matter.

"This Government is scared. This Government is scared to discuss the Adani matter. It is scared of having any discussion," she said.

Vadra slammed the FIR filed against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that the government's actions reflect its desperation.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in Parliament, demanding an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. He was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

"I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed a fellow MP. That MP fell on me, causing me to fall as well," Sarangi told reporters.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and the hospital authorities have claimed that the health condition of both the MPs is stable. (ANI)

