New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday demanded a reversal of purported changes in Conduct of Election rules by the BJP-led government and said it shows "they have a lot to hide, and want to keep the public in the dark about how the electoral process is functioning".

In a post on X, Venugopal also slammed Election Commission, saying it has chosen "opacity and a pro-government attitude" in its dealings and accused it of "disdain towards the Opposition".

He said there is widespread suspicion and concern today about the integrity of the entire electoral process.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant. If something is kept in the dark, it's decaying slowly but surely. There is widespread suspicion and concern today about the integrity of the entire electoral process today. From strategically planned voter deletions to the lack of transparency in the EVMs - the public is concerned about whether their vote is secure," he said.

"More broadly, the Election Commission of India has chosen opacity and a pro-government attitude in its dealings thus far. Their lack of integrity points to a disdain towards the Opposition and its demands," he added.

He said Congress will also explore legal options to challenge the amendment. "Such a proclamation by the Centre where the government will have the power to "prescribe as per rules" what election-related details are permitted or prohibited shows they have a lot to hide and want to keep the public in the dark about how the electoral process is functioning. We demand a reversal of this notification and will also explore legal aspects to challenge this amendment," he said.

According to the reports in a section of the media, the government has made changes to restrict the type of poll-related "papers" open to public inspection. (ANI)

