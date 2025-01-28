India News | Delhi: 2 Killed in Burari Building Collapse

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Two people have died in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 28, 2025 08:46 AM IST
New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Two people have died in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued, they said.

"Two people have been found dead so far and 12 have been rescued," said a police officer.

He added that a rescue operation is underway and more people could be trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Monday night, said they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm. It was a new construction spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

