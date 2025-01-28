India News | Delhi: 2 Killed in Burari Building Collapse

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Two people have died in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued, they said.

Also Read | Prank Turns Fatal in Gujarat: Man Inserts Compressor Pipe in Cousin's Private Parts 'For Fun', He Falls Unconscious and Dies.

"Two people have been found dead so far and 12 have been rescued," said a police officer.

He added that a rescue operation is underway and more people could be trapped under the debris.

Also Read | Kris Gopalakrishnan Faces FIR: Infosys Co-Founder Among 18 Booked Under SC/ST Atrocities Act After Former IISc Faculty Member Alleged He Was Falsely Implicated in Honey Trap Case.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Monday night, said they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm. It was a new construction spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)