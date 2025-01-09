New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A 25-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a factory near Mansarovar Park Metro Station in the national capital on Thursday, said Fire Services officials.

The charred body of the victim, identified as Ajeet, was found in the store room on the second floor, said officials.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site, added the statement.

However, the exact reason of what caused the fire has not been ascertained at the time of filing the report.

More updates on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

