New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday distributed masks to the public at Central Secretariat Metro Station as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the AAP-led Delhi government for worsening air quality in the national capital and attributed the deteriorating situation to its "poor work".

"The situation in Delhi is getting worse. People in Delhi are suffering because of the kind of governance by the Delhi Govt. Dust control will have to be done and stubble burning in Punjab will have to stop. The situation of pollution is because of the Delhi government's poor work and people have to face consequences...We have been saying continuously that pollution is not an issue for about 1 month. We will have to work 12 months to solve this issue," he said.

A thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital and the Air Quality Index was recorded at 483 level at 7 am on Monday.

Due to worsening air quality, stage 4 ('Severe+' Air Quality) of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is now in effect in Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has suspended physical classes for all students except those in classes 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality of NCR, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI > 450), w.e.f. 08:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow) in the entire NCR," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Measures under Stage IV of GRAP include stopping the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services) and banning construction and demolition activities.

LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will still be permitted. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also be restricted from entering, except those powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services. (ANI)

