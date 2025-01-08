New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): An Interstate Coordination meeting was held on Wednesday at the Delhi Police Headquarters to enhance cooperation among various Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and address key issues related to ensuring incident-free Republic Day 2025 celebrations and conducting free, fair, and peaceful Legislative Assembly elections in the national capital.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora and attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and other officers of Central Police Organisation (CPOs) etc. Officers from various divisions such as Special Cell, Transport, Law & Order, Crime, Protective Security, Traffic, Intelligence, DCsP/Districts, Security, Crime, IGI, Railways and Metro were also present.

The officers exchanged intelligence and discussed various matters, focusing on strengthening anti-terror measures, border checks, and the verification of suspicious elements. Special attention was given to advance information regarding the movement of suspicious individuals or vehicles. Issues regarding interstate gangs operating in the National Capital Region (NCR), the supply of illegal firearms, illicit liquor, cash, and narcotics were also discussed.

Coordination for Traffic regulation during Republic Day Celebrations was formulated.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, strict and effective implementation of the Election Commission of India's guidelines and zero tolerance for violation during the Delhi Legislative Election was emphasised. Increased policing effort at state borders was also planned.

CP Delhi urged all officials to make extensive use of human and technical intelligence to monitor suspicious elements and anticipate in advance, any subversive activities to thwart any evil designs.

All officers appreciated the coordination efforts of Delhi Police with various state/UT police forces and other LEAs.

They committed to further enhancing cooperation and collaboration for better policing in the NCR, emphasizing real-time information sharing and close interaction at all levels, ensuring a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day 2025 and Assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)

