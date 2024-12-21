New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has claimed to solved an armed robbery case involving Rs 18.9 lakh with the arrest of four people, an official said on Friday.

According to police, the mastermind of the robbery was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained gunshot wounds in his legs. Police recovered Rs 4.52 lakh from the accused.

"On December 10, two men transporting Rs 18.9 lakh on a motorcycle were intercepted by robbers riding a stolen motorcycle. At gunpoint, the assailants robbed the cash bag and fled the scene near Hazrat Nizamuddin," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The officer further said 20-year-old Tarun, a resident of Ghaziabad, was identified as a suspect. He was apprehended and he confessed to the crime, leading to the arrests of two of his accomplices, Shiva, 20, and Vikas, 21.

Shiva, a member of the Niraj Bawana gang, was caught with Rs 4.52 lakh, a pistol, and two cartridges.

"Further investigations led to the arrest of the fourth suspect, Nishu alias Karan, a proclaimed offender wanted in over 25 cases of robbery, murder, and gangster activities. Nishu was apprehended in Sarai Kale Khan where he fired at the police. In response, the police shot him in his legs," said the DCP.

Police said Tarun runs a police uniform shop in Ghaziabad, Shiva is a gang member from Mayur Vihar area and Vikas works at a bike repair shop in Ghaziabad.

"The gang targeted individuals involved in unregulated hawala transactions, exploiting their reluctance to report crimes. They used stolen motorcycles and firearms to execute their plans.

"Nishu, the mastermind, recruited unsuspecting youths and kept his true identity hidden to reduce the risk of getting caught," the officer said.

