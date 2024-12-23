New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal and said his passing away marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television.

Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics.

"A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," the President said in a post on X.

Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

"The passing of Shri Shyam Benegal marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television," Murmu said.

