New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Friday due to fog and adverse weather conditions.

Amid the prevailing dense fog conditions, Delhi airport authorities on Friday issued an advisory and stated that flights that were not CAT III compliant would be affected.

Taking to social media X, the authority wrote in a post, "While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."

Further, the airport authorities requested passengers to contact concerned airlines for their updated flight information."Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post further read.

Inconveniences caused to passengers were regretted."Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post further read.

Delhi Airport's official statement said tha there have been no reports of cancellations or diversions as of now.

According to Indian Railways, on Friday morning, around 26 trains in the Northern Railway region are delayed due to poor visibility and other operational factors. The delays range from over an hour to more than eight hours.

Among the most affected trains are the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (12565), which is delayed by one hour and 65 minutes, and the Farakka Express (15743), which is delayed by one hour and 37 minutes. The Mahabodhi Express (12397) has been delayed by two hours and 28 minutes, while the Gorakh Dham Express (12555) is running one hour and 73 minutes late.

Trains such as the Prayagraj Express (12417) and the Shramjeevi Express (12391) are delayed by 185 minutes and 111 minutes, respectively. Additionally, the Padmavat Express (14207) is running 69 minutes late.

For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, reducing visibility in several areas. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5: 30 AM on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense fog has contributed to the cooler temperatures across Delhi this morning. At 8:30 AM IST on Friday, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0 degrees Celsius, while Palam saw a slightly higher minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 451 in Delhi today at 9:30 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 349.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' As the harsh winter continued, many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters. (ANI)

