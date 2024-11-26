New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed concern over the declining standards of decorum and discipline in Parliamentary discourse.

Addressing the Constitution Day in 'Samvidhan Sadan', he said, "In contemporaneous times, with decorum and discipline cliff-hanging in parliamentary discourse, this day we need to resolve by reiterating pristine glory of our Constituent Assembly embellished functioning. Disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions. Time to restore the sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively."

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Victim's Parents Meet Opposition Leaders in West Bengal Assembly, Seek Justice.

"This masterpiece is a tribute to the profound foresight and unwavering dedication of the founding fathers of our Constitution who in about three years shaped our nation's destiny, exemplifying decorum and dedication, navigating contentious and divisive issues with a focus on consensus and understanding", he added.

Stressing the role of division of power among the organs of the state and the need for a structured mechanism to resolve issues among them, Dhankhar said, "Our Constitution ingeniously establishes democracy's three pillars--the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary--each with a defined role. Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness adhering to their jurisdictional area. In the functioning of these organs of the state, domain exclusivity is the quintessence to making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity. Evolution of a structured interactive mechanism amongst those at the helm of these institutions would bring greater convergence in serving the nation."

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: Persecution on Religion Basis Not the Way of Democratic Nation, Says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on ISKCON Priest's Arrest.

Referring to the opening words of the Constitution- "We the people of India" underlining the sovereignty of the people, he added. "The Constitution's opening words, 'We the People of India', carry deep meaning, establishing citizens as the ultimate authority, with Parliament serving as their voice".

"Preamble promises every citizen - Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. It is our "North Star" when it comes to fructifying people's aspirations and "Light House" in daunting situations", he added.

Emphasising adherence to fundamental duties he said, "Our Constitution assures Fundamental Rights and ordains Fundamental duties. These define informed citizenship, reflecting Dr Ambedkar's caution that internal conflicts, more than external threats, endanger democracy. Time for us to fully commit to our fundamental duties--protecting national sovereignty, fostering unity, prioritizing national interests, and safeguarding our environment. We must always put our nation first. We need to be on guard as never before. These commitments are crucial for achieving our vision of Viksit Bharat@2047: a nation that exemplifies progress and inclusion".

Stressing on the duties of the members of parliament, he said, "All citizens, particularly Members of Parliament, must amplify our nation's resonance on the world stage. May this honoured chamber resonate with democratic wisdom, maintaining the bond between citizens and their elected representatives."

Recalling the dark period of emergency, Dhankhar said, " As guardians of democracy, we bear the sacred duty to honour our citizens' rights aspirations and ceaselessly pursue their dreams, by making optimal contributions inspired by national welfare and public interest. It is for this reason that June 25 is now set to be celebrated every year reminding us of the emergency-the darkest period when fundamental rights of the citizens were suspended, people were detained without any reason, and civil rights were violated."

Emphasizing the need to place the nation first, quoting Dr. B R Ambedkar, Dhankhar said, "I seek to refer, in conclusion, Dr Ambedkar's reflections in his last address in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949: "What perturbs me greatly is the fact that not only India has once before lost her independence, but she lost it by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself?

"It is this thought which fills me with anxiety. This anxiety is deepened by the realization of the fact that in addition to our old enemies in the form of castes and creeds, we are going to have many political parties with diverse and opposing political creeds. Will Indian place the country above their creed or will they place the creed above the country? I do not know. But this much is certain that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever. This eventuality we must all resolutely guard against. We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)