New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi University has further delayed the announcement of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results, pushing the counting of votes to November 25, just a day before the High Court's deadline.

The decision comes as the Delhi University (DU) struggles to complete the clean-up of election-related defacement across the campus, officials said.

Also Read | Cuttack Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl From Jharkhand Raped by Minor at Brick Kiln in Odisha, Critical; Accused Arrested.

According to an official notification, the vote counting for DUSU's central panel will now take place on November 25 at the Conference Center near the Botany Department, North Campus.

The college-level vote counting will be conducted a day earlier on November 24. The morning colleges have been instructed to begin at 8 am, while the evening colleges will start at 2 pm.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Underway Across 38 Assembly Constituencies, Over 61% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM.

The delay is attributed to incomplete clean-up efforts, with 190 locations identified for defacement removal. An inspection committee found the progress unsatisfactory, prompting the administration to postpone the results once again.

"Our teams are still working on the clean-up efforts. While the campuses have largely been cleaned, defacement in other parts remains. We are working rigorously to complete the process as soon as possible," an official told PTI.

The DUSU election results were originally scheduled for September 28 but have been delayed by nearly three months.

The postponement follows a directive from the Delhi High Court, which required the DU to submit a status report on the clean-up and allowed the counting to proceed only if the work was completed to its satisfaction.

Previously, the DU had planned to hold counting for both the central panel and college-level elections on November 21, but the persistent defacement issues have pushed the timeline further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)