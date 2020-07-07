Shimla, Jul 7: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

"The earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 1:03 am today. The epicentre of the earthquake was northeast of Kinnaur," Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said. Earthquakes: High-Intensity Quake Measuring 6.3 on Richter Scale Hits Indonesia & Another Quake of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes Singapore.

It occurred at a depth of seven kilometres, he said, adding that mild tremors were felt across the district.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

