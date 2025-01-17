Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Raipur Zonal Office arrested Kawasi Lakhma (MLA) on Wednesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the Liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh. He was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Raipur and the Court granted ED custody of Kawasi Lakhma for six days i.e. till 21.01.2025. Kawasi Lakhma was the Excise Minister in the state of Chhattisgarh during the material period of the liquor scam, said a press release on Friday.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by ACB/EOW Chhattisgarh under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in the said Liquor scam in the State of Chhattisgarh, added the statement.

ED investigation revealed that Kawasi Lakhma was allegedly aware of the complete affairs of the Excise Department including liquor scan, yet he did nothing to stop the illegal and unauthorized operations. He played an important role in policy change which led to the introduction of the FL-10A license in the state of Chhattisgarh. He was an integral part of the syndicate and actively assisted the syndicate by manoeuvring processes and procedures as per their direction. Investigation conducted has revealed that Kawasi Lakhma was receiving not less than Rs 2 Crore per month out of Proceeds of Crime (POC) being generated out of the liquor scam. An investigation conducted by ED has been able to collect evidence linking the use of POC obtained by Kawasi Lakhma in the construction of immovable properties, the release said.

ED investigation has revealed that the corruption in the liquor scam (which took place between 2019 to 2022) was resorted to in multiple ways: PART-A Commission: Bribe was collected from the "various distillers" on the basis of "each Case of liquor procured from them by the CSMCL (State body for purchase and sale of liquor)". PART-B Kacha liquor sale: Sale of unaccounted kacha off-the-books Country Liquor. In this case, not even a single rupee reached the State Exchequer, and all the sale proceeds were pocketed by the Syndicate. The illegal liquor was sold from State-run shops only. PART-C commission: Bribes taken from distillers to allow them to make a cartel and have a fixed market share. Commission from FL-10A License Holders who were introduced to earn in the foreign liquor segment also, added the release.

ED investigation has revealed that the Chhattisgarh Liquor scam resulted in massive loss to the State Exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of the Liquor Syndicate with more than Rs 2100 Crore of illegal POC, said the release.

Earlier, Anil Tuteja, Ex-IAS officer, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar and Arun Pati Tripathi were also arrested by ED in the matter. Further investigation is under progress. More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

