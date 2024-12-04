New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has recovered unexplained cash amouting to Rs 47 lakh and crypo worth Rs 1.36 crore during search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said in a press release.

The agency further said that search operations were conducted at 13 premises in Delhi, Gurugram, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Male Cheetahs Agni and Vayu Released Into Open Wild Areas at Kuno on International Cheetah Day 2024.

The raids conducted from November 28 to November 30.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1864216811702767839

Also Read | Narayanpur Encounter: DRG Head Constable Killed in Gunfight With Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

"During the search operations, unexplained cash amounting to Rs. 47 Lakh, various incriminating documents, cheque books, ATM cards, PAN Cards, Digital Signatures and Trust Wallet Secret Phrases were recovered and seized. Further crypto (USDT) worth INR 1.36 Crore has been seized from private wallet and various bank accounts have been frozen," the agency said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the enforcement Directorate seized recovered shares worth Rs 60 crore and cash worth Rs 23 lakh during the search operations in connection with a money laundering case, the agency said.

The ageny said its Patna Zonal office conducted search operation at 13 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nagpur on 3.12.2024.

"During the search , various incriminating documents, digital devices, shares worth Rs. 60 Crore, unexplained Forex worth Rs. 16 Lakh (approx.) and Rs. 23 Lakh (approx.) cash have been recovered and seized," the agency said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)