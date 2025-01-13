Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended his greetings to devotees, pilgrims and seers as the grand Hindu pilgrimage of Maha Kumbh got underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Highlighting the religious significance of the pilgrimage, he urged the people to take the holy dip at 'Sangam', which is the single most important ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Dhami said, "The Mahakumbh has begun. I congratulate all devotees, pilgrims, and the saints. Everyone should take part in the holy 'snaan' during the Mahakumbh and get rid of all sins." He also extended his wishes to those already celebrating or gearing up to celebrate the various harvest festivals in different parts of the country.

"As the sun enters the Northern Hemisphere, I congratulate all those celebrating, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayani, Pongal, Bihu," the CM added.

According to Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar, at least 7 million pilgrims had already performed the 'snaan (holy dip)' at 'Sangam (also known as Triven Sangam)', which is the confluence point of the 'Ganga', 'Yamuna', and the mythical Saraswati river, within hours of the commencement of the pilgrimage.

"According to the data taken two hours ago, more than 70 lakh pilgrims had done 'snaan'. This number is likely to go above 1 crore... Pilgrims are continuously coming in... Not just Indian pilgrims, but pilgrims from other countries are also coming in large numbers... The Mela administration and police team are actively working to ensure a smooth run during today and tomorrow's 'snaan'," the official told ANI. He added, "Our four major zones- Nagvasuki, Jhonsi, Naini, and Sangam Kshetra have been activated for the 'snaan' for the ease of all those coming to the Mahakumbh... The Akharas have been given priority for 'snaan' in the Sangam Kshetra." The 45-day religious event, which will conclude on February 26, is expected to witness attendance by more than 400 million people. (ANI)

