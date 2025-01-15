Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths collected all documents related to the fake passport scam from Kolkata Police and started examining them, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

After going through the documents, the central probe agency is likely to lodge an FIR in this connection, he told PTI.

Also Read | Sex-Enhancement Pill Consumption Turns Fatal: Lucknow Youth on Business Tour in Gwalior Takes Sex-Enhancement Tablet in Drunken State After Calling Girlfriend to Hotel Room, Dies Later.

"We have got documents related to the fake passport scam from the Kolkata Police. We are conducting the preliminary investigation of the matter," the officer told PTI.

According to him, ED sleuths collected details of the FIR copies from the Bhowanipore police station and noted the details of those arrested in this case.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal To File Nomination From New Delhi Seat Today, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit in Fray.

The central probe agency would then decide on their next course of action and which sections would be added to the matter while lodging the FIR, he added.

Kolkata Police have arrested at least nine people in connection with the fake passport racket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)