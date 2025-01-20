New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of police on the issue of preservation of case diaries of a probe against activist Devangana Kalita in a February 2020 riots case.

Arguing before Justice Vikas Mahajan, Kalita's counsel said in view of an order of the high court directing preservation of the record, the prosecuting agency must show how it was done.

"File a response," the court said and posted the hearing on January 31.

Kalita moved the high court last year alleging the police added "antedated" statements to the case diary, which was impermissible in law and sought a direction to "reconstruct" and "preserve" the document.

On December 2 last year, the high court passed an order directing "the case dairies involved in the present case be preserved by the respondent".

On Monday, Kalita's counsel informed before the trial court, the prosecution took a stand that the case diaries were part of the police file retained by the trial court.

Let a report be filed to show how they have complied with the high court's direction, he argued.

Kalita in her plea before high court challenged a trial court order which refused to summon the case diary.

The police had opposed the request on the ground it would further delay the matter.

The trial court said it could not look into the truthfulness and veracity of her allegations that raised a "suspicion on the version of the investigating agency" and asked her to raise the issue at an appropriate stage.

The northeast Delhi violence left 53 dead and about 700 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)