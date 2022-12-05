New Delhi, Dec 5: A fire broke out at a hotel in east Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday, Fire Service officials said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Engulfs Hotel in Karkardooma, Nine Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot.

The fire broke out inside the kitchen on the third floor of the hotel near the Karkardooma court, officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported yet.

Watch Fire break out at hotel in Delhi's Karkardooma:

Fire breaks out at hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma; staff, guests being evacuated pic.twitter.com/L9q3qtFOHL — MSB News (@PBusiness_1) December 5, 2022

A call about the fire was received at 9:12 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said. The fire has been extinguished, he said.

