Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): A fire broke out in a flat on the 9th floor of a multi-storey building in Hyderabad's Kondapur on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Fire Control Room in Hyderabad, the call regarding the fire was received at 4.30 pm.

Upon receiving the information, three fire vehicles were dispatched, and firefighters launched an operation to control the blaze.

The fire did not spread to other parts of the building.

"A fire broke out at a flat on the ninth floor of Galaxy Apartments in Kondapur, a 10-storey building. The fire was confined to the flat before it could spread," officials said.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire department officials said that two individuals were safely evacuated from the affected flat.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident, they added. (ANI)

