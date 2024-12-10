New Delhi [India], December 10, (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken one gangster affliated to the Neeraj Bawania gang into custody. Rakesh, alias Sunny, a resident of Gulab Bagh Bindapur, Delhi, has been identified as the criminal.

The accused has been involved in over 45 criminal cases in Delhi, including armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and Arms Act offences. Delhi Police said that the accused is allegedly close to a number of notorious and imprisoned gangsters, including Ravi Gangwal, Sunil Rathi, Rohit Choudhary, and Neeraj Bawana. In six terrible cases, he was judged to be a proclaimed absconder.

On November 28, 2024, the Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs. 50,000/- for the accused.

Along with Neeraj Bawana and others, the accused, Rakesh alias Sunny, was also responsible for the heinous murders of Paras alias Goldy and Pradeep alias Bola in the police prison in 2015 when they were being transported a bus.

Technical surveillance and a secret informer helped pinpoint his location near Kilokari Village Sunlight Colony, where he was successfully apprehended by the team of the Crime branch.

On 8th December 2024, the team received a confidential tip-off about Rakesh, alias Sunny. The accused was subsequently arrested, along with an illegal sophisticated pistol and five live cartridges recovered from him.

Sunny, aka Rakesh, was born in 1985 in Delhi's Nehru Nagar, Anand Parbat. While in Tihar Jail, Sunny came into contact with other criminals. After being released, he joined a man named Paramjit, aka Ramesh Kaka, and both began committing robberies using bikes.

In 2008, following his release, Sunny established contact with Goldie, a member of the gang led by notorious gangster Diwan Chand Lala. Together with Goldie, Sunny carried out a knife attack on Dharmendra Pandit, a member of Rakesh Pehlwan's gang.

Sunny and his accomplice allegedly stole a motorbike and tried to flee later that year. However, a police team apprehended them. Additionally, he stabbed a man in Bindapur in 2010 following a fight with an unidentified individual and then ran away.

He also fatally killed a man named Rakesh after a nighttime altercation at a petrol pump in Saraswati Vihar around the same time in 2010 and ran away.

Along with accomplises he staged thefts in different parts of Delhi.In 2010, he was arrested for seventeen crimes, including theft, robbery, murder, and attempted murder.

After being released from court detention, he carried on with his illegal activities and joined a number of violent criminal groups. Rakesh,and his associates assembled near Subzi Mandi Railway Station on June 25, 2014 with the goal of murdering Rajeev, also known as Bunty, Sonu Pehalwan, and others. Rakesh and his associates shot Rajeev, also known as Bunty, in the neck, killing him instantly.

Since 2014, accused Rakesh, aka Sunny, has been continuously in jail and got interim bail on the pretext of his father's surgery and did not surrender before the jail authority and jumped the bail condition and was declared a proclaimed absconder in six cases in connection with the murder and attempted murder in 2024 by the Court.

Sunny, was allegedly involved in the extortion racket running under the banners of his associates' Neeraj Bawana gangs, including threatening businessmen and using violence to enforce demands for money. (ANI)

