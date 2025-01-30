India News | Goa CM Inaugurates Sci-Fi Science Film Festival in Panaji

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday inaugurated the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival of India, organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa in Panaji.

The Goa Chief Minister said that this Science Film Festival of India is celebrating science, innovation, and the spirit of curiosity. This year's theme, 'Green Revolution,' highlights the path to a sustainable future while inspiring young minds.

Sawant stated that the festival is organised under the name of Dr M Swaminathan.

"On behalf of the Science Council and Goa Science and Technology Department, we organise a Science Film Festival here every year. We have organised the 10th edition of the Science Film Festival. We organise it in the name of Dr. M. Swaminathan, scientist... It is a 4-day event," he told ANI.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to inaugurate the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival of India, organised by Vidnyan Parishad Goa in the presence of scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan; Shri Harilal Menon, Vice-Chancellor of Goa University; Prasad Rangnekar, President of Vidnyan Parishad; and other dignitaries."

"This festival, conceptualised by the late Manohar Bhai Parrikar and late Jayantrao Sahasrabuddhe, reflects their deep commitment to science and innovation," he added.

Sawant said that the theme for this year's film festival is 'Green Revolution,' which underscores its critical significance for India's progress.

"I commend Vidnyan Parishad Goa for organising this remarkable event and encouraging the youth to actively participate in the festival. Sci-fi films foster curiosity, enthusiasm, and a scientific temperament among students and young minds," Sawant further said.

He said that Goa, home to premier institutions such as IIT, NIT, NIO, and the National Forensic Sciences University, is emerging as a hub for scientific research and education.

"The Sci-Fi Science Film Festival, along with similar initiatives, serves as a catalyst in inspiring the youth to pursue careers in science and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat," the Goa CM said. (ANI)

