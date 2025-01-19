Sangrur (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): A delegation of the central government met the protesting farmers at Khanauri Border in Punjab's Sangrur district, near the Haryana border.

The delegation was led by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who apprised about his meeting farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Ranjan said that the government delegation met the fasting farm leader along with other representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. He said that they have talked about receiving medical aid and the next set of talks will be held on February 14.

"We have conveyed the central government's message to the farmers. We have talked to Dallewal and other members of the forum. Our talks will continue. They have talked about receiving medical aid. The next set of talks will be held on February 14 in Chandigarh," Joint Secretary Ranjan told ANI.

The discussions between the Centre, Punjab government, and farmer representatives will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, Sector-26, Chandigarh. The meeting will focus on addressing the pending demands of farmers.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought from the Punjab government complete comparative medical reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26, to obtain an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

The apex court posted the case for hearing on January 22.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.

The protest organised by the farmers of Punjab at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district, near the Haryana border, entered its 342nd day on Sunday. They have been protesting to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

The concerns of the government have intensified after farm leader Dallewal fainted at the protest site earlier on the Khanauri border while being on a fast-unto-death since November 26 to press farmers' demands against the central government. (ANI)

