New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a marked improvement in Delhi's air quality levels. The decision, announced on January 17, followed a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which observed a sustained 'improvement' in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from "Severe" to "Very Poor."

Delhi's AQI, recorded at 302 on January 16, fell well below the threshold of 350, prompting the revocation. The CAQM in an order noted that favourable meteorological conditions, including strong wind speeds, have contributed to the sustained improvement. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures under GRAP will remain in force to ensure continued air quality monitoring and prevent further deterioration.

The decision was made after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed data on January 17.

The order reads, "AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as "VervPoor" on l7.Ol.2025, which is about 61 AQI points below the benchmark as directed for by the Hon'ble Supreme Court for invoking Stage-III."

The order emphasized the importance of adhering to the citizen charter and maintaining vigilance, especially during the winter months when meteorological factors can quickly reverse air quality trends.

"Construction and demolition sites that were issued closure orders for violations cannot resume operations without explicit permission," stated the official order from CAQM office

The air quality measures had initially been tightened on January 15 when Delhi's AQI breached the 350 mark. Actions under Stage-III were implemented as a precautionary measure, as per Supreme Court directions, to mitigate pollution spikes that could push the AQI above 400.

Despite the revocation of Stage-III actions, the CAQM urged citizens to actively participate in minimizing pollution through responsible practices. The Sub-Committee will continue to monitor air quality and forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) for any required adjustments.

CAQM had earlier announced the revocation of Stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following a notable improvement in air quality.

"The Sub-Committee decides to revoke with immediate effect, its orders dated 15.01.2025, for invoking actions under Stage-lV ('Severe+'Air Quality) of extant Schedule of GRAP," CAQM said. (ANI)

