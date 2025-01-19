Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given approval to allocate Rs 220 crore as the state government's 50 per cent share for the four-laning and renovation work of Kalupur and Sarangpur railway overbridges, as part of the Rs440 crore Kalupur Railway Station Redevelopment Project, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' vision, the focus is on enhancing citizens' ease of living through railway station development and infrastructure improvement, according to an official release.

CM Patel has allocated these funds for the renovation, including the four-laning of the old Kalupur-Sarangpur railway overbridge, as part of the Ahmedabad Railway Station Redevelopment Project.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj After 'Gas Cylinder Explosion' Inside Tent (Watch Video).

The funds have been approved for the widening of these railway overbridges under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, which was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2010.

The Kalupur Railway Overbridge (Manu Bhai Parmar Bridge) was constructed 108 years ago in 1915, and the Sarangpur Railway Overbridge was built 83 years ago in 1940. Presently, the Kalupur Railway Overbridge is three lanes wide with footpaths, while the Sarangpur Railway Overbridge is two lanes wide. Considering the lifespan, safety concerns, and the increasing traffic load, both the Kalupur and Sarangpur railway overbridges will be demolished and reconstructed into four-lane structures by the Railway Land Development Authority, the press release stated.

Also Read | Bhopal: Boy Suffocates to Death After Swing's Rope Tightens Around His Neck While Playing With Sister in MP.

Additionally, the CM Patel has allocated Rs52.83 crore for the construction of a new overbridge at the existing railway crossing LC-100-2E on the Radhanpur city and Bhilot road. The construction of this approved overbridge, which will connect Radhanpur, Bhilot, and Suigam, will facilitate easier transportation of goods and travel for citizens.

CM Patel has decided to provide financial assistance for the construction of these three bridges under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The allocation includes Rs106.67 crore for the Kalupur Railway Overbridge (Manu Bhai Parmar Bridge), Rs113.25 crore for the Sarangpur Railway Overbridge, and Rs52.83 crore for the Radhanpur Bridge, amounting to Rs272.75 crore in total. The Chief Minister's decision will improve connectivity between the two cities, alleviate traffic congestion, and help citizens save time, energy, and fuel, the release stated (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)