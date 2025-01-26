Tapi (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the eve of the 76th state-level Republic Day celebrations, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a three-day Police Expo organized by the Tapi District Police and highlighted the professionalism, bravery, and technical prowess of the nation's security forces.

The Chief Minister along with the other dignitaries viewed the advanced weaponry on display at the weapons exhibition, according to a statement by the Gujarat CMO.

The Police Expo, being held at the Vyara Police Headquarters till January 27, offers Tapi district residents an opportunity to gain insight into the vital work carried out by the security forces. The Expo emphasizes the dedication and commitment of these forces to ensuring national security. Open to the public from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the event invites local citizens to explore the various displays, the release said.

This exhibition features 35 stalls that display modern weapons and showcase the use of cutting-edge technology in crime detection and prevention.

The displays also spotlight the contributions of specialized units such as the Chetak Commando Force, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, C-Team, LCB, SOG, Cyber Security, SDRF, Marine Task Force, ATS, BDDS, FSL, and Traffic Police.

"These units' selfless service, vital for both internal and external security, is presented through these exhibits," read the Gujarat CMO's statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MP Prabhubhai Vasava, State DGP Vikas Sahay, District In-charge Secretary Milind Torwane, District Collector Vipin Garg, Range IG Premveer Singh, and District Police Chief Rahul Patel, the release added.

Earlier today, the CM Patel, in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvratji inaugurated development works worth Rs. 240 crores.

Highlighting the event in a post on X, the CM highlighted the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle.

"The tribal community has made a great contribution to the country's freedom struggle, and the freedom fighters of Tapi district were remembered and paid tribute to," said the CM.

Apart from this, 13 personalities who have made Tapi district proud in various fields were also honored on this occasion. Continuing further, "Also, for the development of Tapi district, a check of Rs. 2.50 crore was presented to the District Collector and a check of Rs. 2.50 crore was presented to the District Development Officer." (ANI)

