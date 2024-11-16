Teetwal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Guru Nanak Gurpurab was observed on Friday at Sikh Gurudwara and Sharda Yatra temple at LoC Teetwal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many locals along with army jawans participated in the festivities by lighting candles and oil lamps. Led by Pujari Kamal Devrani, it was as historical as no Sikh or Hindu lives there. In a statement, Ravinder Pandita conveyed Gurpurab and Dev Diwali greetings to the Sikh community and all Sharda followers across the globe.

The celebrations were led by the 'Save Sharda Committee Kashmir Regd' along with locals there.

Save Sharda Committee is overseeing the reconstruction of the temple and Sikh Gurudwara after reclaiming the same. Before tribal raids in 1947, a Dharmshala and a Sikh Gurudwara used to exist in the same plot that was burnt down in the raids. On similar lines, the committee has reconstructed the Sharda temple and Sikh Gurudwara, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March 2023.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar. (ANI)

