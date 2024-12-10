Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Guwahati Police on Monday busted an inter-state vehicle lifters gang and apprehended six persons, officials said.

Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said that, on the basis of secret information received from a reliable source, a team of Gorchuk police station launched an operation and apprehended three veteran bike lifters.

The apprehended persons were identified as Md Abdul Hanif Seikh (32), Md Rafiq Ali (30) and Md Jakir Hussain (27).

"Based on the disclosures of the apprehended persons, a trap was laid by the Gorchuk police station team at Jowai, Meghalaya. Accordingly, another three veteran bike lifters cum receivers were apprehended with the help of Meghalaya police near the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya," Diganta Barah said.

The apprehended receivers were identified as Dibormi Amrynsong (26), Tunadahun Matra( 25) and Rimiki Suchiag (22).

"Later on after a thorough interrogation one stolen bike was recovered from Jowai Bypass inside a village. Another two bikes were recovered from Karkhana village under Muktapur police station in the adjoining areas of the India-Bangladesh border," Diganta Barah said.

"During the investigation, a large number of implements and lock breaking equipment including 3 numbers of master keys, one iron cutter hand-saw recovered from the procession of the apprehended accused persons," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

