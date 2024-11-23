Khammam (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao, during his visit to the Khammam Cotton Market, raised serious concerns about the plight of farmers under the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He interacted with farmers to understand their struggles firsthand, according to a press release from Harish Rao's PRO.

Accompanying him during his visit on Thursday were former ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Puvvada Ajay, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhu, former MLA Venkata Veeraiah, former ZP Chairman Kamal Raj, former Chairman Errolla Srinivas, and several district leaders and party workers.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises. "None of the commitments made in the Warangal Farmers' Declaration have been honoured," he said.

He highlighted the dire situation of cotton farmers, who were promised a Rs500 bonus but are now struggling to even secure the minimum support price (MSP). "The promised bonus has turned into a bogus promise," he remarked, noting that cotton prices have failed to exceed Rs6,500 per quintal, based on market yard data.

Farmers are also suffering the effects of unseasonal rains, which have damaged crops and reduced yields. A farmer, Shankar Ramadevi, who cultivates cotton on eight acres, expressed her distress, saying, "I couldn't harvest even five quintals, and what little I got didn't fetch the MSP." Harish Rao pointed out that the support price for cotton should be Rs7,500, yet farmers are being forced to sell at Rs6,500 due to middlemen's exploitation. "Middlemen are purchasing cotton at low prices and reselling it to CCI centres at a higher rate, pocketing the difference," he added.

The Congress government's neglect is not limited to cotton farmers. Harish Rao highlighted that chilli farmers, who earned Rs23,000 per quintal last year, are now forced to sell at less than Rs13,000. He also criticised the government for its failure to deliver on promises such as loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa payments, and financial assistance to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

Comparing the current situation with the previous BRS regime, Harish Rao noted that during K. Chandrasekhar Rao Garu's tenure as Chief Minister in 2021, cotton was purchased at Rs11,000 per quintal. "Why has the price dropped to half under the Congress government? This is due to unchecked exploitation by middlemen," he asserted.

Harish Rao demanded immediate action to address farmers' grievances, including the establishment of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procurement centres at the Khammam Cotton Market, ensuring a support price of Rs7,520 per quintal for cotton, and providing the promised Rs500 bonus to farmers.

He also emphasised the need for an urgent review meeting on cotton and paddy procurement. "While the Chief Minister is busy reviewing liquor sales, he has failed to address critical agricultural issues," Harish Rao said.

"The Congress government must stop misleading farmers with empty promises. The tears of cotton farmers and their families cannot go unnoticed," Harish Rao stated. He concluded by reiterating the BRS party's commitment to supporting farmers and fighting for their rights. (ANI)

