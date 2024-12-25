Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various projects of the Energy Department and said that the state government has been working diligently to harness more and more green energy in the state.

He said that one MW Green Hydrogen Project was being built at Nalagarh in Solan district. A 32 MW Solar Power Project at Pekhubela in the Una district was commissioned in a record six months while two more such projects are under construction in the Una district as well which will be dedicated shortly, according to an official release.

Sukhu said the state government was considering promoting hydropower tourism in the state to offer self-employment and employment opportunities to the local youth. He said that a policy would be formulated in this regard and training would be imparted to power project developers through the Department of Energy.

The Chief Minister gave directions to expedite ongoing power projects in the interest of the State. He said that non-responsive hydro projects would be re-advertized to tap the hydropower generation potential of the State. He directed the HPSEBL to commence the construction work of Devi Kothi and Hail Power Projects immediately.

He also reviewed the high-stake cases pending in the Courts such as JSW, Shanan and pending arrears of the BBMB and directed the concerned officers to pursue these cases vigorously. He was also instructed to speed up the pump storage projects. (ANI)

