Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday announced that Crack Academy has proposed a scholarship worth Rs34 crore to provide coaching for 6,800 students preparing for various competitive exams.

In a meeting with representatives of Crack Academy, the Chief Minister stated, "The academy has proposed a Rs34 crore scholarship to coach 6,800 students for various competitive exams," according to an official release.

He further noted that the state government has taken several initiatives to offer world-class coaching facilities to students in the state. Crack Academy, one of India's leading edtech platforms, aims to prepare 100 students from each of Himachal Pradesh's 68 assembly constituencies for competitive examinations.

As part of this initiative, the academy will also provide students from Class 6 onwards with information on competitive exams and skill development, the release stated.

Neeraj Kansal, the Chief Executive Officer of Crack Academy, delivered a detailed presentation titled Journey Towards Inclusive Education.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Secretary of Education Rakesh Kanwar.

In another development, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to celebrate two years in office with a grand event on December 11 in Bilaspur, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Sukhu announced that senior Congress leaders would be invited to the event. Attendees will include all ministers, Congress MLAs, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations, assembly election candidates, and Congress party office-bearers. Beneficiaries of various state government schemes will also be invited.

The Chief Minister added that the state government would present a two-year report card at the event, highlighting the positive societal changes brought about by its policies and programmes. He emphasised that the government has introduced significant reforms across various departments, improving public services, enhancing transparency, and promoting digitisation throughout the state. (ANI)

