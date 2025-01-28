Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that tourists and residents may face police action if they are found attempting to walk on or cross a frozen stretch of the Chandra river in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The police warned that it could be life-threatening if they fall into the river due to the sudden breaking of the ice.

A large number of tourists are visiting Lahaul and Spiti and it has come to the police's notice that they are going near the river to take pictures, selfies and videos at various locations along the river stretches from Koksar to Tandi, said Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary.

The riverbanks are frozen and the water temperature is extremely low, but some tourists are still attempting to walk over and cross the river stretch between Koksar and Tandi, police said in a post on Facebook.

Despite several advisories issued by the district administration from time to time, many people are unnecessarily venturing onto the riverbeds, which poses a serious danger to their lives and safety.

Therefore, tourists are urged to refrain from such activities, the post said.

Chaudhary directed the general public to refrain from going near the Chandra river between Koksar and Tandi unless specifically permitted for adventure activities or livelihood purposes.

He added, "Any person who contravenes this order shall be liable for punishment with imprisonment for a term that may extend to 8 days, or a minimum compounding fee of Rs 1,000, which may be extended up to Rs 5,000, or both, as provided under relevant sections of the HP Police Act."

With rising temperatures, the frozen parts of the riverbanks will start melting and a sudden increase in the water level is possible, which will further endanger the lives of those who venture near the river beds.

Moreover, several such incidents have been reported in the past, where people have lost their lives due to drowning in the rivers of this district.

Therefore, this matter is of very serious concern and needs to be addressed proactively, the police added.

