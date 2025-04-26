Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has extended his felicitations to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for securing first position in the national-level SDRF and CSRR competitions organised by the NDRF at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh recently,according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister lauded the team's outstanding performance and stated that Himachal Pradesh is prone to various natural disasters. The SDRF plays a crucial role in saving valuable lives and conducting rescue and rehabilitation operations. He said that the State Government was committed to strengthening the SDRF and equipping it with the latest technology and modern equipment, the statement said.

Further, as per the release, CM Sukhu directed the Home Department to establish a dog squad with SDRF to enhance rescue operations during natural calamities. He also instructed the commencement of the recruitment of 700 Home Guards immediately to bolster manpower.

ADGP Home Guards and Civil Defence department Satwant Atwal expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the department for allocating Rs. 12 crore towards the procurement of modern equipment for the SDRF. She said that this latest equipment was also showcased during the competition at Ghaziabad and contributed to the team's success.

The winning team comprising 18 members from Shimla, Mandi and Kangra Companies first clinched the top spot at the North Zone competitions and then bagged first position in the National event, defeating seven States of the country, the release said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Home Onkar Chand Sharma and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Sukhu held detailed discussions with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials on their role in the border districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, as well as issues concerning security along the India-China border.

Sukhu held a meeting with Sanjay Gunjyal, Frontier Commander of the Northern Frontier Headquarters of the ITBP, Dehradun.

Various topics were deliberated upon, including a roadmap for promoting border tourism in the frontier regions of the state, procurement of local produce for ITBP supplies, and provision of medical services to local communities through ITBP healthcare facilities. (ANI)

