Himachal Pradesh [India], January 2 (ANI): A thick layer of snow covered Lahaul and Spiti as temperatures in the region continued to plummet, marking a cold spell in the area on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, a resident described the challenges of winter, stating, "The evenings are extremely cold, while mornings are sunny but still chilly. Life here is tough, and we have to wear multiple layers of clothing to stay warm."

Another resident highlighted the additional difficulties caused by the weather, saying, "It's cold, and the snowfall has been relentless. Even simple tasks like washing clothes have become a struggle. It's hard to cope with such low temperatures."

Amid these tough conditions, the Met Department of Shimla has issued a yellow watch for January 4-6, warning of thunderstorms, light rainfall, and squalls in several regions of Himachal Pradesh. The districts expected to be affected include Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba.

In the higher mountain regions, temperatures range from 8 degrees Celsius in places like Shimla to 6 degrees Celsius in Chamba, 3 degrees Celsius in Kullu, and -3 degrees Celsius in Kalpa. Samdho, Rickangpio, Kalpa, Kukumseri, and Tabo have all experienced temperature drops into the negative range; Tabo's temperature being the lowest at -16.7°C.

The IMD also reported the presence of fog and low clouds over northwest, central, east, and northeast India, with patches of it over coastal Andhra Pradesh today.

Earlier today, a thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital and several major cities across the nation as the cold winter weather continues to prevail with the start of the New Year 2025.

According to the IMD, visibility at airports in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at zero meters. Similar conditions were reported in Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot, as a dense layer of fog continued to impact major regions across the country. (ANI)

