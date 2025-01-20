Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) A ready-to-use IED was found during an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, security officials said.

The improvised explosive device (IED), weighing a kilogramme, was found hidden at a secluded place in Dalan village of Degwar sector by army troops. It was subsequently defused by experts, the officials said.

Also Read | Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status and Other Details.

They said the search operation was launched on a specific intelligence input in the village and adjoining areas.

The operation was continuing when the last reports came in, they added.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET Results 2025 Released: CS Executive Entrance Test Result Declared on icsi.edu, Know How to Check Result Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)